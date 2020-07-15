Walmart will require all customers nationwide to wear face masks because of COVID-19 beginning Monday.
The retailer said in a statement Wednesday that about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.
That would include the Walmart Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Club in Joplin. Webb City, Carthage and Neosho have not imposed ordinances in their communities.
Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer of Sam’s Club, said starting the new rule on Monday gives the company time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train employees.
"While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," they said in a statement. "According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance."
The retailer said it also has created a new role — "health ambassador" — and those workers will be positioned near the entrance of stores to remind those without a mask of the new requirements.
"The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," they said. "We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20."
The retailer also said all stores will now use a single entrance.
In its statement, the company said: "As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well."
Walmart joins a growing list of retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics retailer, announced Tuesday that it will have a mask mandate for its customers at all of its stores. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings. Both policies were in effect Wednesday.
The moves come as new COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states, particularly Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Retailers have been challenged with striking a balance between keeping shoppers safe while making them feel comfortable.
Last week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Walmart, Best Buy and other major chains, publicized a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings. It said the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has led to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.
The National Governors Association said last week that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.
Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks, and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.
Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA. And only a handful of major retailers including teen clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters has a mask mandate for customers for all of its stores. Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy went into effect in early May.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
