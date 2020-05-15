While use tax hopes for Missouri governments are dashed this year, Joplin has joined other cities in seeing sales taxes stagnate in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak and online sales.
A sales tax report released this week by the city of Joplin showed sales taxes up by 23%, but that was a clerical error, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said Friday. A Globe story and headline reported that percentage in the Friday edition.
Instead, the revenue was "essentially flat," Haase said, with proceeds down by less than 1% from a year ago.
Budget projections called for the city's 1-cent general fund sales tax to generate nearly $14.7 million this year. The total stands at about $8.62 million so far, about $30,000 less than for the same period last fiscal year.
The city's other sales taxes for public safety, parks and stormwater projects, capital projects and transportation are similarly affected, according to the city's reports.
This month's tax disbursement came from sales made in March before the city and state issued stay-at-home orders that shuttered nonessential retail stores and restaurant dining rooms. Nationally, retail sales plunged 16.4% from March to April as the COVID-19 outbreak swept across the nation, The Associated Press reported Friday.
Mayor Gary Shaw talked about the reduced proceeds on Wednesday.
"We’re anxious to see what April and May is going to look like," he said. "We’ll find that out in June and July."
All sales tax collections go to the Missouri Department of Revenue when they are generated, and it takes several weeks for the department to account for them and disperse the revenue to local governments.
Haase said last month that while a decrease is expected, the hit may be cushioned by increased grocery and discount store sales to homebound residents.
Though more online sales may have been made, cities such as Joplin do not receive use taxes or e-commerce taxes from most online retailers. Joplin voters have twice turned down a local use tax for online purchases.
The Missouri Legislature was expected to act this session on a statewide use tax.
Richard Sheets, deputy director of the Missouri Municipal League, said Friday that an omnibus bill containing a statewide use tax provision was defeated Thursday by other provisions with less support from legislators.
"It's dead for the year," Sheets said.
Gov. Mike Parson may call a special session in June or July, and organizations such as the Missouri Municipal League and Missouri Association of Counties will ask him to include the e-commerce legislation in the session.
Sheets said the state needs the e-commerce tax as well.
"The big issue that is the roadblock is that some in the House and Senate want an income tax offset in exchange" for the use tax, Sheets said.
