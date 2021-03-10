NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College will be a host site for a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic specifically for veterans.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Cottey College performing arts center, 1000 W. Austin Blvd. in Nevada. Other clinics will be held Thursday in Harrisonville, Friday in Cameron and Monday in Warrensburg. They are hosted by the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
All vaccinations will be by appointment only and are open to all registered veterans, regardless of age or underlying conditions. Many veterans have already received an automated call encouraging them to make their appointments, but VA officials still have many appointment times open, said David Isaacks, director of the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Appointments are available to veterans by calling the Kansas City VA Medical Center's call center at 816-922-2619 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Individuals must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the program. If a veteran is unsure of eligibility status, call 404-828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by phone.
The program, which is termed Operation Noah's Ark, aims to ensure that the allotted vaccine doses delivered each week are administered during the same week, Isaacks said. This ensures that no dose goes to waste and no dose remains sitting idle.
"A utilization rate of 100% each week shows our commitment and prioritization to ending this pandemic and reclaiming the summer," Isaacks said in a statement.
The Nevada clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Social distancing and masks will be required for those who attend.
Meanwhile, free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Access Family Care, 210 W. 10th St. in Lamar, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Access Family Care, 530 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin. Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.