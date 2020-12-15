In all, six doses were administered at Mercy Tuesday, to Dr. Eden Esguerra, an infectious disease specialist; Dr. William Craig, a cardiologist; Dr. Lydia Espinoza-Morales, a hospitalist; Judy Russell, a nurse practitioner; Donna Stokes, infection preventionist; and Kevin Manning, chief nursing officer.
“Mercy thanks our co-workers who are the first in this community to receive the vaccine for setting the example that it is safe and effective,” Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, said in a statement. “This is a step we should all take to bring an end this pandemic. Still, we know it will take time for the vaccine to protect everyone, so please continue to mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently, and, if you haven’t already, get a flu shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.