Vaccine clinic set for students
Parents may schedule appointments for their children to receive COVID-19 vaccines later this summer before they go back to school.
A drive-thru clinic will be offered by Freeman Hospital at 1221 McIntosh Circle.
First doses of the vaccine can be obtained between 2 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
Second doses will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 11.
Appointments may be scheduled by going to www.freemanhealth.com and clicking on top of the COVID-19 banner.
Students at all Joplin-area schools can obtain vaccines.
Kansas orders less than 1% of its covid-19 vaccine allocationTOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas ordered less than 1% of its vaccine allocation from the federal government for this week, the state health department reported Friday.
The disclosure came as the department’s data showed that Kansas still had nearly 593,000 unused doses as of Friday, about 21% of the 2.8 million shipped to the state.
Demand for inoculations has dropped, prompting the state and county health departments to increase mobile clinics and bring vaccines to churches and work sites.
The state, Wyandotte County and the University of Kansas Health System partnered with Kansas Speedway to promote vaccinations Thursday and Friday at the Kansas City, Kan., NASCAR track. The speedway offered people who got vaccinated two laps around its track and entered them in a raffle for prizes that included tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.