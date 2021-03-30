PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department will hold a number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the public after the state of Kansas on Monday opened eligibility to all those 16 and older.
The Moderna vaccine will be given at a clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Center in Pittsburg, 710 W. Ninth St. Vaccines are reserved for individuals who have already made an appointment. Individuals who would like to be vaccinated but don't already have an appointment may still attend.
The Moderna vaccine also will be given at a clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford County fairgrounds in Girard. No appointment is needed; vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given at a clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Crawford County Health Department, 410 E. Atkinson Ave. in Pittsburg, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, in the parking lot across from the Lord's Diner. No appointment is needed; vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
For faster service, individuals are asked to download the health department's consent form and have it completed before they arrive. The forms are available at crawfordcountykansas.org/coronavirus.html.
As of Friday, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the governor's office.
States opening eligibility to anyone age 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio and North Dakota.
Oklahoma had opened up vaccine eligibility to nearly the entire state earlier this month when it added essential workers in a wide range of industries to become eligible. Keith Reed, the state's deputy health commissioner, said surveys have shown about 66% of Oklahomans have indicated a willingness to receive the vaccine, a number he said he hopes continues to increase as more vaccines are distributed.
An estimated 880,000 Missourians became eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination Monday under Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. The phase includes additional categories of essential workers, homeless people, faculty and staff at higher education institutions and “disproportionally affected populations” such as racial and ethnic minorities.
All adult Missourians will become eligible for a vaccine on Friday, April 9.
