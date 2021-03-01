The Jasper County Health Department in conjunction with the Missouri Army National Guard announced Monday there are still openings for Missouri residents currently eligible for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The shots are available today and Wednesday at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage, 2320 S. Grand Ave.
For an appointment, people may call the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111.
Anyone who is age 65 or older may also contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance with registration at 417-781-7562.
Missouri is currently vaccinating populations in Phase 1A and tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B.
That includes health care personnel, congregate care and nursing home residents and staff, EMS and other high-risk and non-congregate care health providers, vaccinator staff and those administering COVID-19 testing. It also includes anyone age 65 and older; those over the age of 18 who have certain health conditions, including heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus; and individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome.
Those interested in the vaccination also may go to www.mostopscovid.com, click on “register now” and follow the onscreen instructions. After you register, you will get an email to schedule an appointment. If there is a problem, call the county health department.
No second dose appointments are available at this event.
Those who do not have internet access may call the Missouri state COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
People should bring a photo ID and patient ID. The latter number will be provided when one registers at www.mostopscovid.com.
Residents are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to appointment time.
Kansas
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas said Monday that it also is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older as part of Phase 2 of the Kansas Vaccine Prioritization Plan.
Phase 2 includes people 65 and older, those who live or work in congregate settings, high-contact critical workers, and unvaccinated Kansans from Phase 1
Vaccinations will be available at all Community Health Center clinic locations.
The vaccine appointment telephone number is 866-888-8650, answered 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. There is an additional line for Spanish speakers, available at 620-240-8940, answered from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is one of 250 health centers nationally selected to receive a direct supply of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure underserved communities are vaccinated. A shipment of 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine was expected to arrive this week.
Vaccine recipients will not be restricted by county residency, nor do they have to be a CHC patient.
“This is a gift to the people of Southeast Kansas, the least healthy and most economically challenged region of the state,” Krista Postai, CHC president and CEO, said in a statement. “With almost 20% of our population over 65, the ability to reach out to provide this potentially lifesaving vaccine is probably one of the most important initiatives in our history.”
In Pittsburg, CHC has established a vaccine center at 924 N. Broadway, with extended and weekend hours.
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is a not-for-profit with 18 locations in Crawford, Cherokee, Labette and neighboring counties.
