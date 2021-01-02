Staff members at the Mount Vernon Veterans Home, which has reported nine COVID-19 deaths among residents since September, complained of little to no guidance from the Missouri Veterans Commission, which governs it and six other homes. A staff member said they felt like they were “flying by the seat of their pants,” when it came to keeping veterans safe.
This was one comment in a 415-page investigation into the 106 veteran deaths linked to COVID-19 that occurred at the state homes through November.
Overall, the investigation identified concerns with practices at the Mount Vernon home that may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19, including:
• "There is no evidence of general infection prevention and control policies and procedures."
• "Education on procedures is not in compliance with COVID-19 guidance, including hand hygiene."
• "Communication and directives from headquarters change frequently, creating confusion and inconsistent practices."
The report was completed in November by the St. Louis Law Firm of Armstrong Teasdale, and released late Thursday after pressure from state officials, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The former Chairman of the Commission, Tim Noonan, had initially said he would not release the full report despite Missouri's Open Records law. Noonan also announced late Thursday that he was resigning from his post after releasing the report.
Efforts to contact the Missouri Veterans Commission and the Mount Vernon home for comment and updated information were unsuccessful since the report was released.
Summary
According to the report, three positive cases among staff were identified on July 1, and all three successfully quarantined at home, and there was nothing else until a veteran resident tested positive Sept. 15. The veteran lived in a special unit at the home, but veterans in the dementia unit were never confined or restricted to their rooms "and it would be impossible to enforce this confinement," the reported noted. The only way to do that, the report notes, would be to provide one-on-one monitoring from a nurse or staff member, but "staffing levels do not allow this for every veteran that needs room restriction."
The outbreak took off from there with 23 cases among residents, four cases among staff and the first two deaths of residents linked to COVID-19 between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24.
As of Nov. 11, the latest numbers available for Mount Vernon, there had been 41 cases of COVID-19 among residents, nine deaths among residents, and 33 cases among staff.
The report notes that at the time the Mount Vernon staff was interviewed by investigators they had largely brought the outbreak under control.
Among the concerns and criticisms of the Mount Vernon home were:
• "Precaution practice for a veteran who shows symptoms could not be clearly articulated by a staffing nurse."
• "Staff do not consistently follow quarantine and isolation guidance."
• Since the pandemic began, staff were required to be trained and fitted in the use of N95 and full-face respirators, but there were problems with noncompliance. However, because of MVC policies, punishing noncompliant staff was difficult. "Overall, the Mount Vernon home seemingly struggles with balancing compliance and discipline due to the fear that discipline may create staffing shortages."
• There also were gaps in other personal protective equipment usage and hand hygiene practices.
• Staffing was a challenge, and in one instance, a staff member who self reported COVID-19 symptoms in September was asked to continue working, and two days later tested positive.
The report noted that staff were screened at the beginning of each shift, that surgical masking and temperature checks were required, and that CDC guidelines were followed during outdoor visits. Staff who tested positive had to stay home for 10 days and until symptoms disappeared.
The Mount Vernon Home’s administrator said in the report that earlier access to testing may have helped quickly identify positive staff, and investigators said a “lack of formal infection control policies and procedures was apparent,” during their visit.
During that same visit, a charge nurse indicated to investigators that “three or four pages undated COVID-19-specific guidance was the only hard copy of the policies and procedures.”
“Headquarters did not prepare or anticipate an outbreak and develop a plan; instead it relied solely on the state’s guidance on influenza,” the report said. As a result of this reactionary approach, one staff member noted it felt like the staff was ‘flying by the seat of their pants.’”
Other findings
The report said the Mount Vernon Home had experienced a sharp decline in residency from 187 veterans to 115, but it didn’t say when that decline happened. It also reported there were a few new admissions into the home in June, August and September, but that new admissions ceased when the first COVID-19 case was detected.
As for preparations, the report said access to the building was limited to staff and necessary medical vendors in March and a COVID-19 quarantine area was originally set up with 12 beds in a special care unit because it had the lowest occupancy.
“The director of nursing identified one or more private rooms on each of the four wings to be used as isolation rooms for veterans with presumptive COVID-19 symptoms or a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis,” the report said. “PPE door hangers and vital sign equipment are placed outside the veteran’s door for staff to use prior to entering.”
In the timeline of infection, the report said one of the staff members who tested positive around the time of the September outbreak was “an asymptomatic restorative that had floated off one unit and had worked with other members in two other units.”
“As a result there were clusters of positive cases in those units as well,” the report said. “The administrator and director of nursing believe the likely source of the outbreak was two staff members who were working in the affected unit. Additional cases were found on this unit and linked to restorative staff who tested positive and worked with residents who were also positive but did not live on the affected unit.”
Impact on veterans
The report says veterans’ morale and mood have suffered from the isolation caused by safety policies and procedures.
“It has also been difficult to keep staff optimistic and motivated particularly given the heightened levels of care required by some veterans due to the veterans inability to see the families,” the report said.
The report also quoted some staff members talking about what they see among the veterans.
“It’s terrible,” one staffer said. “It’s brutal. They can’t see their families and they are sad and mad. They don’t get the support from their families, from veterans to staff — you can only do so much uplifting, they have had enough. They are ready to see their families. People are passing away and they are not going to live forever, people are upset — it has not been an easy seven months. Our hallways are sad, it used to be veterans sitting around — it was a fun, happy place. It is bare now, guys in their rooms, it is really hard on them.”
Report and resignation
In all, the pandemic has claimed more than 140 lives at the seven veteran homes. The other homes are in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.
A summary of the investigation was released earlier in December, but Noonan, who was commission chairman since 2017, had resisted releasing the report.
Officials inside Gov. Mike Parson's administration and state Sen. Jill Schupp, Democrat-Creve Coeur, had urged Noonan to release the full report, and he did so after Attorney General Eric Schmitt directed him to, Noonan said.
Parson ordered the independent investigation into veterans homes on Oct. 2.
The report concluded that Paul Kirchhoff, executive director of the commission, and Deputy Director Ryon Richmond, “should have appreciated the presence of a COVID-19 outbreak by Sept. 2, 2020, and acted immediately to attempt to isolate and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Among other things, the report cited failures to quarantine staff and patients awaiting test results, a lack of formal infection control policies and failure by top staff at the veterans commission to prepare for a prolonged outbreak.
“Failure to do so led to rapid explosion of cases inside the homes and unnecessary Veteran deaths,” said the report.
Since September, at least 142 veterans housed in the homes have died after contracting COVID-19, the commission reported Dec. 8. More recent death figures were not immediately available.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
