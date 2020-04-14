Calls by residents to Joplin's COVID-19 Call Center to check symptoms to see if they might have the virus continue to decline.
The call center, operated by Joplin's two hospitals, received 117 calls on Monday. There were an average of 160 calls per day last week, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System. "That means fewer and fewer people feel they are having symptoms," she said.
The hospital has diagnosed 10 cases of the virus in the past few weeks. Six of those patients were able to isolate themselves at home to recover. Three inpatients who were hospitalized over the past couple of weeks have been dismissed. There is one patient still hospitalized, Baker said.
The decline in call numbers and a lack of new positive results are reassuring, she said.
"It looks like we are beginning to reach the end of this," Baker said of the local virus outbreak.
