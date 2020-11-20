Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.