Rising COVID-19 cases in the area are worrying administrators at the Joplin School District as the virus continues to spread.
The virus’s impact specifically on teachers and staff is among the concerns of administrators who on Tuesday night reviewed the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the school district with the Joplin Board of Education.
“I do believe that if we are to have to shut down in the future, if this trend continues, it won’t necessarily be because students are positive,” Superintendent Melinda Moss said. “It will be because staffing is a challenge.”
The district’s update came amid a discussion of previously proposed criteria that would have to be met to return Joplin High School to a traditional, five-day-per-week class schedule. For social distancing purposes, high school students have been operating on a split schedule since August, with roughly half the student population attending on any given day and the remaining half doing remote learning.
The criteria would require that daily positive cases remain below 1% of the total building population for 14 consecutive days. The positivity rate at the high school on Monday was 1.28% and on Tuesday was 1.43%, the superintendent said.
The criteria also would require that the overall positive case trend at the high school and district is flat to declining over 14 consecutive days.
“We’re kind of trending the wrong direction right now,” Moss said.
One of the biggest challenges for the school district is responding to the consequences of teachers and staff testing positive.
Thanks to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district on Nov. 17 began the rapid testing of symptomatic employees. In five school days, the district tested 33 employees, and 14 tested positive for COVID-19.
“So our in-house positivity rate is getting close to 50%,” Moss said.
The spread of the virus also is affecting the district’s ability to fill classrooms with substitute teachers, Moss said. The proposed criteria for reopening Joplin High School would require substitute teaching fill rates to be adequate, at 85%, in order to cover faculty COVID-19-related absences; as of Monday, that rate was 71%, and by Tuesday, it had dipped to 67%.
During a normal year when the substitute teacher pool is low, principals can combine classrooms or split them up among teachers in order to get the classes staffed, Moss said.
“With COVID and trying to maintain our cohorts (for contact tracing purposes) and our social distancing, that’s not an option for us,” she said.
When asked how many teachers and staff had contracted the virus while at school, Justin Crawford, the director of educational support and human resources, said it was “difficult to say.” There are questions he asks positive employees from a workers’ compensation standpoint to try to determine whether the case was workplace-related, and he said he believes there are some employees for whom it was possible that they contracted the virus at school.
The criteria also look at cases regionally by requiring that COVID-19 hospitalizations at Joplin’s hospitals are fewer than 40 people. That number Tuesday was in the 90s and has crossed the 100 mark a couple of times recently, and hospital officials have publicly said that rising case numbers soon will strain their resources and staffing levels.
“If we get one of our teachers ill and they can’t even go to the hospital here, why do we even want to take that risk?” board member Michael Joseph said.
Board members discussed surveying employees and parents again for their input on the split schedule, which has now been in place for three months.
“This is a continuing process, and we should continue to seek information,” board President Sharrock Dermott said.
