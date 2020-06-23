Vision Carthage hosts work day on Grant Street

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Brick sidewalks on Grant Street between 10th and 11th streets were showing their age, and they are on a block that, at least for one Saturday morning per year, sees hundreds of visitors and spectators to Carthage’s signature event.
Those bricks started coming up Tuesday as volunteers with Vision Carthage worked to replace the sidewalks.
“There are a lot of older people who live here, and this just makes it safer for them and beautifies the whole area,” said Richard Baldwin, who lives in the 1000 block of Grant Street. “It needs to be done. The sidewalks and the curbing are pretty rough — that’s nothing but Father Time — and this is a big help.”
Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage, said replacing the sidewalks in the southernmost block of Grant Street is the finishing touch on a three-year project to beautify a part of Carthage that goes on public display every October. Hundreds of people line Grant Street every third Saturday of October for the annual Maple Leaf Parade.
A Vision Carthage project dubbed Restoration Carthage has held workdays several times over the past three years to focus on different blocks, painting, landscaping, cleanup and making other repairs as needed to homes on the street.
“We’ve been working for the last three years on Grant Street, going from the 600 block all the way to this 1000 block, doing power washing, staining decks, minor exterior repairs, some landscaping, and this is the cap we’re going to put on it,” Almandinger said. “We received a grant from the Steadley Trust. ...All of these sidewalks have been here for 100 years or so and they were in bad shape, so Steadley was gracious enough to partner with us and give us some funds to be able to do that.”
About a half-dozen volunteers along with employees of Reed Concrete Construction, the contractor who will put down the new sidewalks, arrived before 7 a.m. to beat the heat and start pulling up the bricks that make up the sidewalk. Workers piled the bricks on pallets for removal and salvage.
“They are neat old bricks; they’re beautiful,” Almandinger said. “They’re in great shape, and we hope to be able to utilize them around town in various ways. We might sell them down the road to recoup some of the costs as well, but right now we’re saving them for projects that we might have in mind.”
Almandinger said volunteers plan to pull the bricks up on both sides of Grant Street between 10th and 11th streets. Reed Concrete Construction will pour the sidewalks and then use a Roman Slate stamp to give the new sidewalks an “old-timey feel,” she said.
Volunteer Sam Swatsenbarg lives in the neighborhood and has been involved in the Restoration Carthage project since its start. She and her husband are restoring the home they live in, in the 600 block of Howard Street, as well as the home behind theirs, in the 600 block of Grant Street.
Swatsenbarg said the Restoration Carthage project has done more than beautify the neighborhood.
“There’s definitely been a change in attitude,” she said. “You see neighbors visiting with each other and talking. I didn’t know this one couple until I started working on this. Now I know that they like square dancing, things that you would never know about your neighbor because we don’t sit on the front porch anymore.”
Baldwin said he has nothing but praise for the Restoration Carthage effort.
“When they came through last year on this block, they must have had 50 volunteers," he said. "Everyone just jumped in and got the work done.”
