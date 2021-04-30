Walgreens pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients 16 and older, the chain said in a news release earlier this week.
Eligible Missouri individuals can schedule their appointments by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling the Walgreens phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-Walgreens. Appointments are required in order to receive a vaccine, and walk-ins are not accepted. In accordance with Missouri guidance, those eligible must live in the state.
Walgreens also has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc. to launch a new feature that allows patients to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment through the Uber app.
Uber users will see a new “Vaccine” option in their app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. After adding a ZIP code and selecting from the available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.
“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. “By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.”
