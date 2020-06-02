This week, Freeman Health System started offering walk-in COVID-19 immune response testing for a fee at its OccuMed locations in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho.
The testing, used to identify the presence of coronavirus antibodies developed in the blood from a previous exposure, does not require a physician’s order and can turn around results in 24 hours. Freeman Health System is currently the only hospital in the area to offer on-site, in-house antibody testing for COVID-19.
It is widely believed among medical professionals that the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood indicates the body has begun to develop immunity to the coronavirus, according to Kathryn Charlton, director of Freeman OccuMed Operations.
“I think (the walk-in testing) benefits at least two different groups of people,” Charlton said. “One is those people who had symptoms two months ago who were unable to be tested because we had a limited amount of tests back then. The other group is those people who believe they may have been exposed to the virus but never had any symptoms, and they’re curious to know if they have the antibodies.
“If people want that peace of mind, they can come get tested and have results back fast. You don’t need an appointment. You just come (to Freeman OccuMed), and we’ll take care of you.”
The walk-in testing is not covered by insurance at OccuMed. It does come with a discounted price of $78, which is about 40% less than the cost of having the test ordered through a physician if it is not covered by an insurance provider.
“Each insurance company is a little bit different as far as who’s paying and who’s not,” Charlton said. “They’re still trying to figure that out. There might be some criteria that needs to be met in order to be tested. And if somebody is using their insurance and wants to go that route, then we recommend they contact their primary care provider or insurance carrier to see if they’re covering this type of test.”
Freeman is using an antibody test that is approved under the emergency use authorization category by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has the highest sensitivity for detecting COVID-19 antibodies, according to Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer with Freeman Health System.
“The antibody test we are using is 100% accurate for predictability of negatives according to the Food and Drug Administration,” Estep said in a Freeman news release. “The positive predictive value is also at 100%. Therefore, the test we are offering showed that it was 100% accurate in predicting both positive and negative.”
Estep noted that Freeman, as of last Friday, had a supply of reagent and test kits that would enable it to conduct up to 1,000 antibody tests. Freeman runs tests through its own analyzers to provide results in the same day.
Freeman first started conducting antibody testing for patients with a physician’s order on Memorial Day. This is the first week the hospital has made walk-in testing available at its OccuMed locations to anyone who simply wishes to have one done.
The immune response testing detects antibodies called immunoglobulin G and immunoglobulin M, both created by the body when it is attacked by a pathogen such as virus.
“IgM is usually the first antibody your body makes after you’ve been exposed to a virus,” Charlton said. “You’ll see that in about five to seven days (after contracting the virus). IgG is the longer-term antibody. With that one, you’ll develop about 10 to 14 days afterward. This test will pick up either antibody.”
IgG is one of five types of antibodies and is the most common. IgM, on the other hand, is mainly produced in the primary immune response to infectious agents or antigens and could theoretically detect the presence of the disease in its acute phase.
Charlton said the antibody testing is not for those who are actively experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you have a shortness of breath, a cough or a fever, this is not the test for you,” she said. “Instead, you need to have the nasal swab testing (for detecting an active infection of the virus). The antibody testing is just checking for exposure. So if you have any of those symptoms, we recommend you resort to your primary care physician, emergency room, urgent care or COVID hotline.”
All antibody test results are reported to the state Health Department.
