LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital will provide COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses without an appointment beginning Friday, Sept. 3.
Walk-in patients 12 and older will be accepted at the Medical One Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccine recipients younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all appointments.
Patients should bring their ID and insurance card.
Scheduled appointments can also be made by calling 417-681-5266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.