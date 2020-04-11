There are people in this community with whom I talk regularly to get a sense of how things are going in their particular segment of the Joplin market. I have contacts in retail, real estate, the arts, economic development, and the hotel and restaurant industry. These people know what's happening on the ground.
This is what my main source in the hotel district told me last week:
"There is nothing positive about this,'' he said. "The picture is grim, but we are surviving.''
Business in Joplin's hotel district is down by 70%, according to the latest occupancy reports. Hotels in other parts of the state have been hit even harder. Some have closed. One local hotel, the Sunrise Inn, has closed. Many people who were working in Joplin's hotels have been either let go or furloughed.
The hotels in Joplin are taking every single precaution that they can to ensure that their guests are safe. Many of the workers who remain on the job are wearing gloves and protective face masks. And they are opening their doors to everyone regardless of where they are from. Two guests from New York, a state hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, recently stayed overnight at a Joplin hotel. Aware of where they were from, the hotel ordered that the rooms be fogged with disinfectants after their stay.
It also should be noted that many of Joplin's hotels have signed up to let their hotels be used as temporary hospitals if that local need should arise. Let's hope it doesn't come to that.
Relief is on the way
Hundreds of local businesses were applying last week for federal relief under the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in March.
"Hundreds (of small businesses) have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program that became available on (April 3),'' said Toby Teeter, head of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. "Every single small business and 501(c)(3) nonprofit should be applying for that.''
The program, which is being coordinated through the Small Business Administration, grants forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits in order to keep employees on the payroll. Loans will be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent and utilities. The program is available through June 30.
"It's a loan that acts like a grant. The loan is forgiven,'' Teeter said. "You can get a loan that covers up to 2 1/2 times your payroll.''
Teeter said local banks are handling the SBA loans.
This week, if all goes as planned, could be the week when unemployed Missourians will receive an additional $600 a week in unemployment insurance. The supplement is all federal money that will be paid on top of the state's unemployment benefits, which are funded by a tax on Missouri employers. The supplemental payments are set to end the week of July 25.
It should be noted that people who lost work in food service, hospitality, manufacturing and retail between March 8 and March 21 accounted for 57% of the initial claims filed in those two weeks in Missouri.
These measures have been designed to help working men and women and small-business owners survive until conditions improve. This money will be going into the local economy almost immediately. This could be an example of the federal government doing the right thing at the right time. Only time will tell.
Teeter said the chamber is working on ways to help Joplin's economy transition into a recovery phase.
"The faucet has been tightened,'' he said. "It eventually will start loosening, and that will allow commerce to increase. In the meantime, these federal actions are keeping businesses alive and people on the payroll.''
