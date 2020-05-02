The transition has been taking place on a gradual basis, but now things are about to happen on a grander scale at the former Mohaska Farmhouse property at 1821 S. Main St.
Matthew Johnson, with Zinc Coffee at 1825 S. Main St., is not ready to announce what he is planning for the former pizza restaurant, which is located directly north of the coffee shop. But he did tell me this: "We (Zinc Coffee) are expanding our footprint.''
We'll know more about what that means in a month or so. In the meantime, you will continue to see changes to the exterior and interior of the property. On the Main Street side, signs have been removed, and the windows have been covered. The wood-fired pizza oven that was inside has been removed.
Johnson started Zinc Coffee in November 2018 by converting a former service station into a stylish coffee shop with a drive-thru window. At the time, there was talk that Johnson had acquired Mohaska Farmhouse and was planning to do something with it that would further improve the appearance of this part of Main Street.
Mohaska Farmhouse opened in 2012 and closed a few years later. Before that, the property was the long-term home of the Green-Yates Appliance store.
New office
Lincare, a leading supplier of respiratory therapy products and services for patients in the home, is relocating its office in Joplin to the City Pointe shopping center at 501 S. Madison St. in Webb City.
A company spokeswoman said the new office was to open late last week. The office is located between City Pointe Beauty Academy and East Buffet.
Lincare, a division of the Linde Co., offers management programs for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure and sleep disordered breathing with home oxygen and respiratory services.
Nail care
Last year, there was an explosion in women's boutiques on Main Street and Range Line Road. This year looks to be the year of the nail spa.
There are at least three, maybe more, nail spas that are preparing to open when the coronavirus shutdown eases. Among those in the works are Lux's Nail Spa at the northeast corner of 15th Street and Range Line; Humble Bees Nail & Spa in Crown Plaza at 12th Street and Range Line; and Quincy Nail Bar in the Ernie Williamson Music store shopping center at 10th Street and Range Line. There might be a fourth in this group, Coco's Nails in City Pointe, 501 S. Madison St., but I was not able to confirm that before presstime.
Looking ahead
There has been a lot of talk of late about a second wave of the coronavirus this fall and how bad that might be when it is coupled with the annual flu season. There is this idea that COVID-19 will disappear this summer and reemerge this fall. The virus is not going anywhere. It's going to continue to circulate. That's why we must continue with the social distancing and safety measures that so far have been extremely effective in our area. We are not seeing as many confirmed cases of late.
What I'm thinking is that the steps we have taken to rein in COVID-19 might have an unexpected effect on this year's flu season. The same social distancing and safety measures that have slowed the spread of COVID-19 also could slow the spread of influenza types A and B, not to mention a host of other diseases that are spread through close personal contact.
Over the past 10 years, the United States has averaged 34,964 flu deaths per year. The deadliest flu season was in 2017-18 when more than 61,000 Americans died from the flu. COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed 60,000 last week.
It would be remarkable if the COVID-19 steps we have taken could also reduce the number of flu deaths. I'm hopeful, but only time will tell.
