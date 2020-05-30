Waiting in line outside of the Pier 1 Imports store last week was a lot like going to a funeral.
As a clerk kept count of customers entering and exiting the front door, those standing in line outside were sharing how they felt about the closing of the home decor store, which has had a presence in Joplin for decades. It made them feel sad.
One woman said, "It just makes me sick to see all of these store closings and now Pier 1.''
Another woman said, "I've got a Pier 1 gift card I have to use. I hope there's something left.''
The clerk assured them there was plenty of merchandise still in the store and that most of it has been marked down by 10% to 30%. The clerk also said the store in the shopping center at Fourth Street and Range Line Road had a tremendous sales day when it reopened after the shutdown. Apparently a lot of other people had gift cards too.
Pier 1 recently announced it planned to close its roughly 500 remaining stores after failing to find a buyer while in bankruptcy court. The chain has to reopen stores after closing them because of COVID-19 to begin liquidating merchandise to pay back its creditors.
The shutdown ended any chance that Pier 1 could find a buyer.
In a statement, CEO Robert Riesbeck said, “This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”
The 58-year-old chain, based in Fort Worth, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy about three months ago. Online shopping for the home via Wayfair and Amazon, plus increased competition in the furniture segment from Target and Walmart, contributed to the chain's failure, analysts said.
According to the official history of the original 1962 Pier 1 Imports store in San Mateo, California: "Our first customers were post-World War II baby boomers looking for beanbag chairs, love beads and incense."
Don't forget mood rings. How else would you know what condition your condition was in?
ReStore reopens
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 5201 N. Main Street Road has reopened, and I am thrilled.
When it closed for the shutdown, I realized how much I missed shopping there and how much I missed that sense of discovery you feel when you find a little treasure for virtually nothing.
The Habitat people are doing their best to make the ReStore a safe place to shop. The store is letting no more than 15 customers inside at one time. Once inside, the first thing you see is a sanitation station. There is a sign that encourages you to wear a face mask. If you don't have one, you can get one in the store for 50 cents. That might be advisable as only about half of the customers I saw inside were wearing masks. For me, it's becoming second nature to carry and wear a mask.
What has happened to this store during the shutdown is amazing. It's full of stuff. It would normally take me a few minutes to check out everything in the store. Not last week. I was there for a good 30 minutes. It was so much fun. I bought a practically new beach umbrella for $3.
Almost bought some used golf clubs for the fun of it until I remembered what Mark Twain said about the sport: "Golf is a good walk spoiled.''
Can't argue with that.
ArtWalk goes virtual
A virtual version of the First Thursday ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday on the ArtWalk Facebook page.
Organizers have put together a flashback video of the ArtWalk from 10 years ago, when it was Third Thursday. The downtown business scene was quite different then. The art walk, which was the only event, was in its third year.
The lineup for the evening includes music by Patti Johnson, Dawn Sticklen, the Ozark Bards, and The Durbins. Artist interviews will feature Andrew Batcheller, Dustin Miller, Michael Stiddem, Brenda Hayes, Natalie Wiseman and Linda Pessari.
In June, Madelyn Gale and her show, "The Stickiness of the Subconscious,'' will be featured at Club 609. The Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. artist for June is Leanna Harrison, presenting “The Complexity of Woman" in mixed media. Urban Art Gallery will feature an interview and works of Carthage painter Helen Kunze, with her show, “Hindsight.”
