Walmart has announced another round of hiring.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which is the largest employer in the region, plans to hire an additional 50,000 workers, primarily temporary.
This follows the company's announcement in March of its plan to hire 150,000 people for distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
"Since then, we’ve had over 1 million applicants, hiring an average of 5,000 people per day," Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement released Friday. " ...We reached our goal in less than a month — more than six weeks ahead of schedule. But we can do more. Today, we’re announcing a new commitment to hire an additional 50,000 associates."
The current round of hiring will be for cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers in company stores and clubs, as well as fillers and pickers for fulfillment and distribution centers. The company also will hire more drivers for its fleet.
"These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs," Morris said in her statement.
To hire those 150,000 workers, Walmart said it worked with more than 70 companies that have furloughed workers, and many applicants came from the restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers.
"Of the associates hired, approximately 85% are being hired into temporary or part-time roles. While many of these associates want temporary employment that serves as a bridge during this time, we also expect others to convert to permanent roles," Morris said.
The nearest distribution center is in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to Walmart, 4,300 of those first-round hires were in Missouri, 3,600 in Kansas and 3,200 in Oklahoma.
Walmart said people looking for jobs can apply by visiting careers.walmart.com or by texting "jobs" to 240240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.