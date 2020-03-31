Walmart stores are taking additional measures for the health and safety of employees, the company said Tuesday.
The company will begin taking employees' temperatures as they report to work and asking them basic health screening questions. All locations should have infrared thermometers within the next three weeks. Any employee with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work and will be asked to return home.
Walmart will make masks and gloves available to employees who want to wear them, as supplies allow. The masks should arrive at most locations within one to two weeks; they won't be N95 respirators, but will be high-quality masks, the company said.
The company also is stressing for employees its 6-20-100 guidance: 6 feet of space between people, 20 seconds to wash one's hands, 100 degrees for a fever.
