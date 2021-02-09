Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at sites in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
The retail company announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week.
Once appointments are available, eligible individuals can schedule their session online by visiting www.walmart.com or www.samsclub.com, and there will be a digital reminder for the second dose of the vaccine.
Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A, and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 populations. This includes health care workers, first responders, anyone 65 or older and high-risk individuals. Oklahoma and Kansas are vaccinating those 65 and older and those in various jobs.
Allocation will be based on vaccine supply, eligibility, as well as state and local guidelines. The number of vaccinations will be limited but is planned to continue to increase each week.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president for health and wellness, said in a statement. “We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible. Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for reopening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”
Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services said in a news release Tuesday that 102 retail pharmacies have been selected by federal partners to join the statewide effort to have the vaccine available to any eligible resident. Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations will be participating.
“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Additionally, 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies across Missouri will also soon begin receiving and administering vaccinations once an adequate supply is available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the federal program is being implemented gradually based on vaccine supply. As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will expand to ultimately include all 40,000-plus pharmacies across the nation.
Participating area locations:
• Missouri: 1501 S. Range Line Road, 1600 E. Seventh St., 2623 W. Seventh St. and 2426 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin; 2705 Grand Ave. in Carthage; 1212 S. Madison Ave. in Webb City; 885 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Monett; and 29 SW First Lane in Lamar.
• Kansas: 2710 N. Broadway St. in Pittsburg and 2500 S. Main St. in Fort Scott.
• Oklahoma: 2415 N. Main St. in Miami and 268 S. Seventh St. in Vinita.
For more information, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
