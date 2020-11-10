A COVID-19 test site that has been located at the Walmart Supercenter on West Seventh Street is closed while new testing operations are being set up at three other locations.
Drive-thru testing sites that will be operated by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics, working with state and local officials, will open Friday at three Walmart Neighborhood Markets, according to information from the city of Joplin.
Those markets are located at 1600 E. Seventh St., 2446 S. Maiden Lane, and 25145 DeMott Drive in Airport Drive.
Tests will be given at the pharmacy drive-thru windows at those locations to people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms, according to the city's information. Health care providers and first responders also can arrange for tests regardless of whether they have symptoms.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test.
Appointments can be booked online at http://www.myquestcovidtest.com. Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria before taking the self-administered test.
A nasal swab test will be self-administered and observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The sample will then be sealed by the person tested and dropped into a container by the drive-thru window.
Quest Diagnostics will process test samples and notify those tested and health departments of the result.
Tests will not be given inside Walmart stores.
While awaiting results, those tested are asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community. That includes social distancing or wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, washing hands frequently or sanitizing, and covering the nose and mouth for coughs and sneezes.
Walmart has been providing test locations since April.
"This has been a beneficial service to our community during the pandemic," Joplin's health director, Ryan Talken, said in a statement. "We appreciate their service to help with testing in the area and welcome numerous sites with one located in the northern section of our community."
Talken said that the CDC guidelines are key components in limiting the possible spread of COVID-19.
"As we move into colder weather and remain indoors more, we encourage everyone to be diligent in washing their hands and keeping six feet or more from other individuals. To help determine six feet, people should think of an average sofa, or dining room table, or the width of a car," Talken added.
