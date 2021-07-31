BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Vaccinations will be required for all Walmart employees who work at its corporate office complex in Bentonville beginning Oct. 4, the retailer announced Friday. Other management-level employees also will be required to have vaccinations.
“As we all know, the pandemic is not over, and the delta variant has led to an increase in infection rates across much of the U.S. Given this, we have made the decision to require all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception,” Doug McMillon, CEO and president, said in a statement. “Because some of the vaccines require multiple doses with a period of time in between, and it takes two weeks after the final dose to be considered fully vaccinated, we recommend you begin the process soon.”
The company said more details will be released later about the requirement and the verification process, and added: “We realize there is a small percentage of our associates who cannot get vaccinated due to medical issues or religious reasons, and we have policies and a process to address those situations.”
The vaccine mandate excludes front-line workers, but the company said it is hoping that managerial employees, who represent just a fraction of its 1.5 million workers, will serve as inspiration.
“We’re hoping that will influence even more of our front-line associates to become vaccinated,” Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said Friday.
Pope stopped short of saying that office workers who declined to be vaccinated would be terminated, but said that Walmart is working through the process. When asked why front-line workers won’t be required to get the vaccine, Pope said that the company’s approach with its large number of workers in front-line locations has been “to inform them, encourage them, make it easy and to reward then financially for choosing to receive the vaccine.”
The announcement by the country’s largest employer was made as lawmakers in many states are pursuing legislation that would prevent private employers from requiring vaccines.
Walmart also said, “Our offices remain open with safety measures in place, and we will continue with our phased approach and only allow limited capacity for now. We want to get to a place where we can use our offices and be together safely.”
Walmart is now building a new campus headquarters in one of the largest building projects in Arkansas.
The retailer also said it is hoping to have its headquarters workforce returning close to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day.
Incentives
The company noted that the vaccine is free and accessible, and available for employees at more than 5,100 stores and Sam’s Club pharmacies.
“We are paying associates in stores, clubs, transportation offices, distribution centers and fulfillment centers to receive it and are now doubling the incentive amount,” Walmart announced Friday in a statement attributed to Donna Morris, chief people officer, and Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness. The company had been paying employees $75 to get vaccinated, and will raise that to $150.
“This includes new associates on their first day in these roles at Walmart, even if they were vaccinated months ago. Associates who already received the $75 incentive will receive $75 more on their Aug. 19 paychecks. This incentive program will remain in place until Oct. 4.”
Employees also can be vaccinated while on the clock and receive two hours of paid time off to do so, whether at Walmart locations or elsewhere.
“We are providing up to three days (of) paid leave for any possible adverse reactions to the vaccine,” Walmart said.
Walmart also reversed its mask policy for employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses, and going forward said they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated. That includes all workers in nearly every county in Missouri and all of Arkansas, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the rate of transmission is high, and in much of Kansas and Oklahoma.
Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear masks in stores located in areas with surging cases and will be adding signs at the entrances.
Many other companies have announced polices requiring vaccinations, including Google, Facebook, Delta and United Airlines. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are requiring their workers to disclose their vaccination status, but are not requiring staffers to be vaccinated. The Walt Disney Co. said Friday it is requiring all salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of its sites to be fully vaccinated.
