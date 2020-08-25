WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District this morning closed the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center for at least the rest of the week after six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said it was not aware of any student-related COVID-19 cases. The statements were made in a letter signed by Superintendent Anthony Rossetti and in an interview with the Globe.
Rossetti also said the decision was made "after consultation with the Jasper County Health Department."
In an interview, Rossetti said two of the staff tested positive before school began but never went to the building; the four others tested positive since school began last week.
He also said all building staff will be tested, and while the goal is to reopen Monday, administrators will reevaluate this weekend after test results are returned.
The closure will affect all school programs, including before- and after-school activities.
"We understand that this decision will cause some concern and disappointment for our students, staff and families," Rossetti said. "However, as stated in our Cardinal Comeback Plan, Webb City School District will continue to put our students and staff safety as a top priority."
Lessons and activities will be sent home with students to be returned when school resumes.
The letter also says: "We urge you to speak to your child during this time about measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as washing hands regularly, wearing their mask, and not touching their eyes, mouth or nose. In conjunction with the district’s daily COVID-19 safety cleaning protocols, this will allow our maintenance team to sanitize all aspects of the building with no additional germs entering the building."
