WEBB CITY, Mo. — After six staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus and other staffers expressed concerns about various minor symptoms, Anthony Rossetti, school superintendent, on Tuesday said the district has decided to close the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center for the rest of this week.
Rossetti said the district will use this time to test all staff members at the school and deep-clean the building before reevaluating the situation over the weekend with the hope of returning to school on Monday.
Rossetti said two of those staff members had tested positive before school started last week and have not been in the building since their tests, but with four new cases popping up, the situation at the school was changing quickly.
“Based on those numbers just continuing to grow and people getting tested, we just feel like it’s in the best interests of everyone,” Rossetti said. “We had a staff meeting at the building, and as we talked to the staff, we wanted to make them feel comfortable. Some of them were concerned that maybe they had a symptom. So we just said, hey, we’ll have everybody tested so everyone knows and we don’t have to worry about it.”
Rossetti said the district had protocols in its plan to return to school for closing a school room, a building or even the whole district in case of a COVID-19 outbreak, but he didn’t expect to use that plan so soon after the start of school.
He said the on-campus Mercy Clinic at Webb City High School will coordinate the testing, and Mercy officials said they should be able to get results back quickly enough for the district to make a decision over the weekend about whether to return to school.
“We’re trying to do what’s right," he said. "I wish there was a handbook that would give you the correct answers on this, but there’s not. Because we’re going to test everybody, that will give us an indication of what we need to do in the future if we have additional people that test positive. By giving us these three days and the weekend, we’ll get those test results back and then make a better informed decision based on that information and discussions with the county health department.”
Rossetti said the custodial staff will take the opportunity to deep-clean the building to try to alleviate any fears that something there might be causing the spread.
“We don’t know that it’s coming from the building,” Rossetti said. “We just really have no idea where it’s coming from. It’s difficult to trace the origins of something like this, but we’re going to do what our plan says, and continue to sterilize and deep-clean the building and try to get back at it on Monday.”
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said this was the first instance he was aware of in Jasper County in which a school building was shut down because of the virus since students started returning to classes.
Students in Webb City and Carthage returned to class on Thursday. Carl Junction, Jasper and Joplin schools resumed classes Monday. Sarcoxie School District students started classes on Tuesday. Students at the Avilla School District return to class today.
Moehr said all school districts have adopted return-to-school plans that include social distancing, wearing masks where social distancing isn’t possible and criteria for closing schools if necessary.
“Each individual school, they know what the basic guidance is,” Moehr said. “That’s to try and keep the kids in pretty much cohorts, so if one becomes ill, we know who around them they’ve been in contact with, so we can better isolate or better identify and quarantine those individuals who could have come in contact with a positive individual.”
COVID-19 counter
Webb City school Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said the school district will be putting a portal on its website that will show how many staff and students in the district have been infected with the novel coronavirus. He said the site will list the number of staff from each building who have been quarantined and the number of students the district knows about. “We want to share the information. I would prefer our community know what our struggles are as we work through this pandemic,” he said.
