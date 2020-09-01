WEBB CITY, Mo. — Out of the 24 total staff members at the Webb City School District’s Madge T. James Kindergarten Center, 10 have tested positive for COVID-19 and should be out of isolation by the time the building reopens on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Anthony Rossetti.
Initially, six staff members tested positive and led to the school closure, but after further testing on Aug. 25, four additional cases were identified, including two who were asymptomatic. This included not only teachers but also other employees such as custodians, Rossetti said.
“Since we’ve had everyone tested, no one has come down with either symptoms or positive tests,” he said. “We still don’t have any knowledge that we’ve had a positive case within our student population. ... Following our plan has made a substantial impact such as teachers keeping 6 feet away and wearing masks. ... It’s really helped reduce the number of students and staff that would need to be quarantined.”
After consulting with the Jasper County Health Department, it was announced last Friday that Madge T. James wouldn’t reopen until Sept. 8 due to the asymptomatic cases and the fact that nearly half of the building staff would have been out of commission.
“With 10 people out of 24 testing positive, I would’ve had to have a considerable number of substitutes going into the building,” Rossetti said. “We wanted to take some extra time in cleaning it, so we contracted out with a third-party vendor to come in and spend several days disinfecting the building. We did this to make sure that it wasn’t coming from any contact surfaces.”
Rossetti said he knows it’s been a hardship for parents, but the district is committed to reopening the school. Kindergarten students have been receiving assignments through the mail during the closure.
“We’ve probably raised awareness to the possibility of schools shutting down as a result of this, but we’ve anticipated that some of this would happen,” he said. “I’d ask for people to understand that we don’t plan on doing anything like we did in the spring. That would be the worst-case scenario, to have to switch over to virtual completely.”
One of the positive cases was hospitalized before the beginning of the new school year and wasn’t on campus when school started. All positive cases have now returned home and are in recovery.
The school district has learned through experience to improve communication with staff and parents to help monitor possible spreading of the virus. The district implemented an emailing system in which staff can send their COVID-19 test results at any time. Test results have been returned anywhere from six hours to 72 hours.
There’s also a COVID-19 dashboard on the school website to view students and staff who are in quarantine throughout the district. The dashboard will be updated weekly.
“We’ve been trying to inform parents, and when we do have a positive case in a location, we will notify all of the parents in that particular room that there was an exposure to give them an update that their child was in a classroom where there was a positive case, so they can either monitor their child’s symptoms or take them in for a test, if they choose to,” Rossetti said.
When school reopens next week, new safety measures will be followed, with staff to complete an online health questionnaire before entering the building and stand for temperature checks every morning.
“We’ve also learned that it’s imperative to our staff that if they’re not feeling well that they do not come in,” Rossetti said. “Teachers are a very dedicated group of people, and they want to be with their students. We have to change our mindset during this time.”
