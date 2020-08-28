WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District on Friday extended the closure of the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center until Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The school was closed earlier this week after six staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two of those cases had tested positive prior to the start of school and had not been in the building; the other four tested positive after school started on Aug. 20.
The closure initially was to last until Monday, but the decision was made on Friday in conjunction with the Jasper County Health Department to extend it into September, Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said in a letter to parents.
During the extended closure, the school district will contract with an outside cleaning service to deep clean the building, Rossetti said. The closure will affect all school programs, including afterschool activities.
"Our teachers and staff are dedicated to providing a quality education to each student as well as a safe and healthy school environment," Rossetti said in his letter. "We are prepared to continue learning during this time by mailing homework the students would have completed in the classroom for the week."
