WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City students will return to school Aug. 20 for five-day, in-person instruction with additional safety protocols as part of its Cardinal Comeback Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Cardinal Comeback Plan has a 21-page detailed outline and a short summary of the approach for students. Parents can either choose in-person instruction five days a week or online learning through Acellus, a program of the International Academy of Science that provides, according to its website, "primary instruction to millions of students in thousands of schools throughout the United States."
The district has outlined a variety of scenarios including in-person instruction, alternating days and, if worse comes to worst, virtual school for all students.
“If the pandemic does not get better and we are forced to close schools like we did last school year, Webb City is prepared for all students to go to online learning,” the plan said. “Webb City Schools has partnered with Acellus to provide online learning for all students in the district.”
Superintendent Tony Rossetti said a recent survey of 3,000 of its patrons concluded that nearly 350 students, or approximately 10%, are requesting only virtual learning while the remaining are comfortable with in-person instruction.
Last year, there were approximately 4,500 students enrolled. Rossetti said he actually expects to see that number increase due to the additional housing being built in town. The Cardinal Comeback Plan was established by work teams that focused on safety, distance learning, equity and communications.
“Our work teams are made up of volunteers from the district, ranging from administrators to social workers to counselors,” Rossetti said. He said input from the community as well as the school staff was needed.
For those using the virtual model, students will be given an electronic device with a specific teacher who will be available at certain times to help monitor, answer questions and supervise. Rossetti said it’s a software-based curriculum that provides immediate feedback and has a quality curriculum aligned to state standards, but it’s not the same as having that in-person relationship on campus.
“We do have other options available, software wise, and depending on the student need, we can customize that experience for them,” he said.
Parents are being encouraged to transport their students to and from school in effort to decrease the number of bus riders. Bus transportation will continue, but students will sit in assigned seats and must wear a mask at all times. The bus will unload from front to back, and additional sanitation procedures will be followed. No parents or visitors are allowed in the school buildings.
Meals will be consumed in the classroom, not the cafeteria. Those who feel sick are not recommended to attend school. At recess, students will wash their hands before and after as well as practice social distancing, and the equipment will be sanitized regularly. Rossetti said those in choir will use a special mask that can be used while singing and guards will go over the instruments to keep droplets out of the air.
“We really tried to do a comprehensive look at all of our activities and prepare reasonable protocols to try to keep kids safe and staff as well,” he said. “We can do this. I’m not going to say it will be easy, but we know what we experienced in the spring.”
