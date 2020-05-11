Screen fatigue, teletired, Zoomed out. No matter how it’s phrased, after two months of communication, classes, appointments and more online, people are starting to get, well, a bit glassy-eyed when it comes to using a device for work, school or even play.
Known officially as asthenopia, screen fatigue is actually a condition commonly known as eye strain or ocular fatigue, in which eyes become tired from intense use — such as staring at a computer screen for long periods of time.
No matter what it’s called, Joli Lewis and Jesse Stapleton, two mental health professionals, see the strain from constant online contact in the lives of their clients, their family and friends, and in even themselves.
Lewis, a counselor for a community mental health center in Southwest Missouri, calls it telefatigue, named after her organization moved therapy sessions from in-person to telehealth at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Lewis said some of the strain, or even resentment, in using only online resources for communication is because people were forced into that due to social distancing.
“As a counselor, sometimes the first time I meet someone is online,” Lewis said. “It’s much more difficult because as a counselor we are used to reading body language and watching eye contact.”
Eye contact is difficult when talking online because while a person’s head is visible, the eyes are often directed not to the camera but to what they are observing on the screen.
Other issues for this form of communication include the abundance of distractions — be it children, pets or even text messages.
Lewis said even if the person ignores the distractions, one's attention is still pulled away from the screen, which in turn causes them to lose focus on what is taking place.
Distractions or added stress may come as a person strives to balance life at home with work or school requirements, especially if a private area for online meetings is not available.
“At the beginning, it was novel for kids. Now they have to do it, and it’s not necessarily their choice,” Lewis said.
The other driving factor leading to fatigue is found in a lack of human contact. Lewis said that too can lead to resentment.
For Stapleton, a social worker with a children’s advocacy center in Northeast Oklahoma, online sessions take additional effort because there’s a tendency to keep talking rather than let the silence remain.
“You are always looking at someone on the screen,” Stapleton said, “You feel compelled to fill the time up with conversation, processing and doing things like that.”
An avid runner, Stapleton said the initial onslaught of online therapy sessions left him drained and unable to find energy in running.
He believes some of the fatigue comes from the uncertainty that comes as the pandemic moves into the next stage.
“We’re always wondering what might happen next,” Stapleton said. “At one point things were changing morning and night, which left us on constant alert for what might happen next.”
Fighting fatigue
Both Lewis and Stapleton suggest going outside as a way to take a break from screens.
“Sit in the sun,” Lewis said. Adding vitamin D helps people combat depression, which often comes from being isolated inside the home. “Find a neighbor or a friend, and go for a walk — 6 feet apart," she said. "Just get outside of your house, off your phone and computer.”
Lewis also recommends people find an activity that brings them joy, which provides positive coping skills.
Last week, she found herself purchasing glitter nail polish and giving herself a pedicure.
“If you know me, you know glitter polish really isn’t me,” Lewis said. “But it felt good, just because it was something fun to do.”
Lewis has also started a garden, using an assortment of 5-gallon buckets. Container gardening, she said, is an option for someone who cannot have a traditional garden plot.
“Just find a way to take care of yourself,” Lewis said. “Just get active, but in a different way.”
Stapleton also suggested people give themselves a break and not feel like they need to write a novel or pick up a new craft or activity during the pandemic.
He suggested to instead set up a schedule that helps everyone in the house think about things differently. Otherwise, he said, life can become a perpetual Saturday.
“It’s easy to wake up and stay in your pajamas every day,” Stapleton said. “But this can lead to depression and anxiety.”
The schedule, he said, helps set a rhythm for the day by establishing times for meals and other activities. It can also help people of all ages focus on life essentials that might get overlooked.
“I’ve found myself spending more time outdoors, not necessarily running every day, but also going for walks,” Stapleton said. “It’s so my head isn’t stuck looking at a computer.”
Stapleton said he’s also reading books, going on drives and finding times to have phone calls with supportive friends and family members. He suggests parents find a way to allow their children express their frustrations.
“If you are not at your previous level of productivity, it’s OK,” Stapleton said. “This (pandemic) is not something that’s ever happened before. It’s OK to just be (less productive) sometimes. That’s the best advice I can give somebody.”
