WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Wyandotte Nation officials have extended the closure of the River Bend Casino & Hotel and the Lucky Turtle Casino through April.
“The health and safety of our citizens, employees and our guests continues to be of utmost importance to us,” Chief Billy Friend said in a statement. "We are committed to following the recommendations released by federal health officials to ensure we are protecting the public.”
The tribe’s emergency response team will continue to meet on a weekly basis to re-evaluate the situation and determine plans going forward. The tribe will post updates to its website and social media.
