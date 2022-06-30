A report in the June 30 edition, listing things to do during the upcoming weekend, contained an error. The Hymn Festival organized by Joplin Area Organists will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, with a prelude beginning at 2:45 p.m.
Correction: Hymn festival slated Saturday
