A resolution in support of applying for federal funding of projects to include replacement of a Joplin fire station will be sought Monday night at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Funding requests are being accepted by the federal government for community projects that involve transportation and housing and urban development, according to city staff. The staff recently outlined a list of projects that were to be considered for the funding program and have now narrowed that list.
City staff will propose five projects with council's support:
• $6 million for Zora Street widening and improvements from Range Line to Missouri Highway 249. The city would match the grant with another $6 million to complete widening and an another project.
• $6 million to begin construction of the Tin Cup Trail with an underpass at 32nd Street. The trail is to go from 32nd Street and St. John's Boulevard to Grand Falls.
• $5.4 million for revitalization work in the East Town neighborhood to promote economic development along old Route 66, and replace sidewalks and other infrastructure.
• $2.8 million for culvert replacements to make land more accessible in the 100-acre Joplin East Industrial Park near Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
• $6.5 million for replacement and relocation of Fire Station No. 3, 2717 E. Newman Road, the oldest and smallest fire station in the city. The building has structural problems, city documents note.
A staff report states that the projects would have significant economic development and public service impact. Council approval would endorse the need for the projects and commit the city to do the projects if federal funding is awarded.
Staff also seeks approval of the creation of a new transit driver classification that a staff report says will give the city more flexibility in hiring drivers for the city's public transit programs, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley.
The council will be asked to approve sales of more of the city's surplus properties.
One property is in the 500 Block of South Kentucky Avenue zoned for commercial use. It was offered at a minimum bid price of $17,000. Watered Gardens had the winning bid of $20,003.
Another sale is proposed for property zoned commercial at North Cox Avenue and Langston Hughes-Broadway, which had a minimum bid price of $5,100. The high bidder did not respond to efforts to complete the real estate contract, so city staff recommends the sale to the other bidder, Habitat for Humanity, for $5,102.
