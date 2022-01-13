Missouri 1,151,458 | 16,587
Kansas 601,859 | 7,141
Oklahoma 785,671 | 11,741
Arkansas 653,789| 9,390
—
United States 65.2 million | 869,212
International 320.8 million | 5.53 million
—
Jasper County 15,973 | 250
Newton County 10,652 | 131
City of Joplin 10,338 | 188
Barry County 5,265 | 91
Barton County 1,787 | 34
Lawrence County 6,062 | 141
McDonald County 4,471 | 64
Crawford County 8,582 | 120
Cherokee County 4,326 | 79
Ottawa County 6,725 | 106
Delaware County 8,003 | 168
