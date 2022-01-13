Missouri 1,151,458 | 16,587

Kansas 601,859 | 7,141

Oklahoma 785,671 | 11,741

Arkansas 653,789| 9,390

United States 65.2 million | 869,212

International  320.8 million | 5.53 million

Jasper County 15,973 | 250

Newton County 10,652 | 131

City of Joplin 10,338 | 188

Barry County 5,265 | 91

Barton County 1,787 | 34

Lawrence County 6,062 | 141

McDonald County 4,471 | 64

Crawford County 8,582 | 120

Cherokee County 4,326 | 79

Ottawa County 6,725 | 106

Delaware County 8,003 | 168

