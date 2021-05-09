Missouri 590,253 | 9,470

Kansas 310,582 | 5,016

Oklahoma 449,648 | 6,832

Arkansas 337,510 | 5,761

U.S. 33.47 million | 595,811

International 158.9 million | 3.3 million

Jasper County 9,348 | 156

Newton County 5,468 | 89

City of Joplin 6,134 | 130

Barry County 3,134 | 53

Barton County 1,007 | 14

Lawrence County 3,483 | 101

McDonald County 2,627 | 36

Crawford County 4,731 | 83

Cherokee County 2,474 | 52

Ottawa County 3,892 | 65

Delaware County 4,618 | 91

Tags

Trending Video