Missouri 590,253 | 9,470
Kansas 310,582 | 5,016
Oklahoma 449,648 | 6,832
Arkansas 337,510 | 5,761
—
U.S. 33.47 million | 595,811
International 158.9 million | 3.3 million
—
Jasper County 9,348 | 156
Newton County 5,468 | 89
City of Joplin 6,134 | 130
Barry County 3,134 | 53
Barton County 1,007 | 14
Lawrence County 3,483 | 101
McDonald County 2,627 | 36
—
Crawford County 4,731 | 83
Cherokee County 2,474 | 52
—
Ottawa County 3,892 | 65
Delaware County 4,618 | 91
