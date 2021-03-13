Missouri 528,087 | 8,914

Kansas 300,246 | 4,863

Oklahoma 431,991 | 4,701

Arkansas 326,813 | 5,455

U.S. 30.04 million | 546,605

International 120.04 million | 2.65 million

Jasper County 9,079 | 149

Newton County 5,272 | 83

City of Joplin 5,896 | 127

Barry County 3,048 | 52

Barton County 975 | 12

Lawrence County 3,404 | 98

McDonald County 2,472 | 31

Crawford County 4,569 | 80

Cherokee County 2,373 | 49

Ottawa County 3,689 | 48

Delaware County 4,462 | 63

Tags

Trending Video