Missouri 528,087 | 8,914
Kansas 300,246 | 4,863
Oklahoma 431,991 | 4,701
Arkansas 326,813 | 5,455
U.S. 30.04 million | 546,605
International 120.04 million | 2.65 million
Jasper County 9,079 | 149
Newton County 5,272 | 83
City of Joplin 5,896 | 127
Barry County 3,048 | 52
Barton County 975 | 12
Lawrence County 3,404 | 98
McDonald County 2,472 | 31
Crawford County 4,569 | 80
Cherokee County 2,373 | 49
Ottawa County 3,689 | 48
Delaware County 4,462 | 63
