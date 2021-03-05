Missouri 524,393 | 8,731
Kansas 298,197 | 4,816
Oklahoma 427,558 | 4,534
Arkansas 324,326 | 5,283
—
U.S. 29.5 million | 535,325
International 116.6 million | 2.59 million
—
Jasper County 9,032 | 149
Newton County 5,238 | 83
City of Joplin 5,865 | 124
Barry County 3,048 | 52
Barton County 973 | 12
Lawrence County 3,380 | 93
McDonald County 2,459 | 31
—
Crawford County 4,537 | 80
Cherokee County 2,369 | 48
—
Ottawa County 3,633 | 46
Delaware County 4,384 | 62
