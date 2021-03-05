Missouri 524,393 | 8,731

Kansas 298,197 | 4,816

Oklahoma 427,558 | 4,534

Arkansas 324,326 | 5,283

U.S. 29.5 million | 535,325

International 116.6 million | 2.59 million

Jasper County 9,032 | 149

Newton County 5,238 | 83

City of Joplin 5,865 | 124

Barry County 3,048 | 52

Barton County 973 | 12

Lawrence County 3,380 | 93

McDonald County 2,459 | 31

Crawford County 4,537 | 80

Cherokee County 2,369 | 48

Ottawa County 3,633 | 46

Delaware County 4,384 | 62

Tags

Trending Video