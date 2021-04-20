Missouri 578,035 | 9,326

Kansas 307,729 | 4,987

Oklahoma 445,725 | 6,697

Arkansas 333,709 | 5,706

U.S. 32.5 million | 582,308

International 143.5 million | 3.06 million

Jasper County 9,242 | 154

Newton County 5,314 | 85

City of Joplin 6,035 | 130

Barry County 3,106 | 53

Barton County 999 | 14

Lawrence County 3,452 | 100

McDonald County 2,588 | 34

Crawford County 4,692 | 82

Cherokee County 2,454 | 50

Ottawa County 3,822 | 62

Delaware County 4,548 | 89

