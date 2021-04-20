Missouri 578,035 | 9,326
Kansas 307,729 | 4,987
Oklahoma 445,725 | 6,697
Arkansas 333,709 | 5,706
—
U.S. 32.5 million | 582,308
International 143.5 million | 3.06 million
—
Jasper County 9,242 | 154
Newton County 5,314 | 85
City of Joplin 6,035 | 130
Barry County 3,106 | 53
Barton County 999 | 14
Lawrence County 3,452 | 100
McDonald County 2,588 | 34
—
Crawford County 4,692 | 82
Cherokee County 2,454 | 50
—
Ottawa County 3,822 | 62
Delaware County 4,548 | 89
