Missouri 976,883 | 15,880
Kansas 505,522| 6,950
Oklahoma 694,210 11,503
Arkansas 547,248 | 9,020
U.S. 52.9 million | 837,629
International 279.2 million | 5.4 million
--
Jasper County 14,918 | 247
Newton County 7,926 | 130
City of Joplin 9,433 | 185
Barry County 5,008 | 82
Barton County 1,644 | 32
Lawrence County 5,712 | 137
McDonald County 4,267 | 64
Crawford County 7,643 | 117
Cherokee County 4,001 | 78
Ottawa County 6,587 | 101
Delaware County 7,849 | 161
