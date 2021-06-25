A Crane woman was injured in a one-car accident at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 2005, 4 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Allyssa N. Dawson, 21, driver of the car, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
The patrol said the eastbound car left the roadway on a curve, struck a tree and overturned.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, 2 miles west Avilla in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Destiny Dale, 22, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Andrew Hoxworth, 25, of Miller, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. The driver was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle struck a cow in the roadway, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
• A Nevada man was injured in a vehicle-motorcycle collision at 9:32 p.m. Thursday on Stockade Road, 5 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Richard W. Starbuck, 67, suffered minor injuries when the motorcycle he was riding was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle that left the scene.
Starbuck was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
• A Cassville man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, 7 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the patrol said.
Justin L. Farris, 33, suffered serious injuries when his westbound motorcycle ran off the road on a curve and struck a barbed-wire fence. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.
