NEOSHO, Mo. — A holidays-themed fundraiser will return next week to Crowder College.
The Crowder College Foundation on Tuesday will conduct its 19th annual Festival of Wreaths. The event will be held Tuesday at the Elsie Plaster Community center, with a silent auction starting at 4:30 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature a number of different prizes, including a 6-piece king sized bedroom set, glamping packages at River Ranch Resort, a side of beef, A Farm to Table wine pairing event, pressure washer, outdoor set of a fire pit and four chairs and a private movie showing at Neosho B&B Theatre.
A raffle will be held for larger items such as travel packages or 12 bottles of wine from Tuscany.
But the signature items remain a collection of wreaths and other Christmas decor.
The event started as a live auction with about 30-40 wreaths, according to a press release from the college. Now the auction regularly features up to 500 items and raises thousands of dollars for the foundation.
Last year’s event, despite being scaled back in response to the pandemic, raised more than $91,000 for scholarships and program support.
This year’s event will feature many of the same technological innovations, including online registration and checkout, as well as either online or in-person bidding. The live auctino will be live-streamed.
About 20 volunteers helped run last year’s event, according to previous Globe coverage.
