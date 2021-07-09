WEBB CITY, Mo. — Live music, classic cars, huge kites and emergency vehicles — all these and much more will be on display at the annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza, happening Saturday in Webb City’s King Jack Park.
Organizer Erin Turner said the event is growing and evolving as time goes by and is working to become a staple on area residents’ entertainment calendars.
The event started on Friday with bounce houses, vendors and dancing by students with the Pinocchio School of Dance, Caitlyn Garrett’s Rubber Duck Petting Zoo, and for the first time, a movie in the park.
“We purchased a 22-foot inflatable movie screen this year,” Turner said. “We showed Space Jam, the original version that came out in 1996, and Route 66 Movie theater down the street is sponsoring it because the new Space Jam movie is coming out on July 16, and many of these kids have never seen the first movie.”
Car show to fireworks
Saturday’s Cruise-A-Palooza schedule opens at noon with the bounce houses, food trucks, craft vendors and others opening their doors.
Then at 1 p.m., a display of police cars, firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles kicks off, highlighted by the landing of one of Joplin’s medical helicopters on the grounds. That display lasts until 3 p.m. when the helicopter leaves and a bevy of classic cars takes its place starting at 4 p.m.
“The car show is from 4-7 but cars will start coming honestly from noon on,” Turner said. “The owners of cars and motorcycles enjoy coming out and getting awards. I think we’re one of the only car shows that has free registration so it costs nothing to come out. People just come in and register. The first 50 cars get a free dash plaque.
“The car show itself is put on by the Chamber of Commerce and it is the second Saturday of every month through the summer downtown, but they move it down here (to the park) for July.”
In conjunction with the King Jack Park festivities, retail shops in downtown Webb City will hold a big sidewalk sale, and Streetcar No. 60, the trolley that runs through King Jack Park, will be running. The Webb City Farmer’s Market will be open as normal, as well.
The live entertainment starts at 4 p.m. with the band Left of Center taking stage in the King Jack Park Amphitheater starting at 4 p.m.
The band Mayday at Midnight will take the stage at 7 p.m. and go until the fireworks start at dark.
Turner said Display Pyrotechnics LLC will be putting on the fireworks show.
Big kites
Something new for 2021 will be giant kites flying over the event, brought by the Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Flying Club.
Larry Stiles, president of the club, was at the event on Friday. He said the group has been around since 1985 and holds an annual festival of kites in Tulsa every Mother’s Day weekend.
“We just had our 27th festival,” said Stiles, who sells kites through La La’s Kites Facebook page. “We’re just a fun group. We don’t charge dues. We don’t have elections. The wind is free. A lot of our club members, they have what you call show kites, so they’re big inflatables and quite showy, whales and octopuses and trilobites, and tons of neat stuff.”
He said the kites will be on display for most of the festival on Saturday.
Event background
Much of the area of the park was an unusable mining pit until reclamation efforts by the EPA filled the massive water-filled hole with 2 million cubic yards of dirt and rock, and added 20 acres of land to the park.
“This is year 13, but about four years ago we changed the name from Springtime on Broadway to Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza,” Turner said. “It used to be downtown but with the reclaiming of land and beautification of the front of King Jack Park, it just seemed like the perfect fit to move that festival from downtown.”
Turner said organizers also moved the date of the event from the second weekend in April to the second weekend in July, trading the possibility of cold weather and April showers for the warm sunny weather of mid-summer.
Turner said last year’s event was one day and much smaller because of the pandemic, but this year’s event is marking a comeback.
