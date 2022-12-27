East Newton Patriots
Head coach Kyle Fields has built something special at East Newton. He’s already the winningest coach in program history and is in the midst of his second stint with the Patriots.
He went 62-48 in four seasons from 2012 to 2016, left to coach his alma mater McDonald County for three seasons, and then returned to East Newton in 2019. He’s 64-28 since returning, including a 5-4 start this season.
East Newton, which won 17 games last season, has had an up-and-down season so far. The team lost three straight to begin the month of December and won close games against Mt. Vernon, Aurora and Ava, which each have losing records.
But the Patriots also embraced the underdog role and impressed in the 4-States Challenge at Webb City against a big, talented Sunrise Christian Academy squad from Bel Aire, Kansas.
East Newton led 28-25 at halftime in that game before ultimately losing 60-43. Four players handled all the scoring: senior Marshal Renner had 17, senior Jack Cook had 11, senior Robert McFarland had 10 and sophomore Braxton Wolfe had 5. Renner and Cook each had quarters in which they made three 3-pointers.
The Patriots won the tournament in 2020, and took home a Black Division championship in 2014. East Newton also won in 1987, and before that, Granby won in 1962.
