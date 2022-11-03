Two candidates are running to represent Missouri's 127th House District, which holds parts of Carthage, all of Sarcoxie and Jasper, and the rural parts of northern and eastern Jasper County as well as Barton, Dade and part of Cedar counties.
They are Republican incumbent Rep. Ann Kelley and Democrat challenger Marvin Manring.
• Kelley, of Lamar, is a lifelong Southwest Missouri resident and was a middle school language arts teacher in the Lamar School District for 13 years before running for the Missouri House district seat vacated by her husband, Mike Kelley, who was term-limited in 2018.
A graduate of Liberal High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and a master's degree from Grand Canyon University.
She’s running for her third term in the Missouri House.
• Manring, of Stockton, is a lifelong Missouri resident and retired public school educator after a 35-year career. He grew up in Northwest Missouri and taught music in the public schools in California, Missouri, and Slater before moving to Stockton in 1993.
He serves on a number of civic boards in Stockton, including the Stockton Community Foundation Board since 2013 and the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board of trustees since 2018.
