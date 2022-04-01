Four area small towns, two in Jasper County and two in Newton County, on Tuesday are posing use taxes.
The cities of Jasper and Sarcoxie in Jasper County and Granby and Fairview in Newton County are seeking voter permission to charge a use tax on items purchased online.
The use tax is charged at the same rate as a sales tax for items purchased online for use in a community.
NEWTON COUNTY
Granby and Fairview voters will be asked to approve a new use tax to help fund community services and projects.
If approved, Granby Proposition 1 would allow the city to impose a local use tax matching the sales tax rate of 2.125%. In Fairview, the city sales tax rate is 1%. The revenue produced by those sales taxes goes to their general funds. Use tax revenue would also go to the general funds.
Lawna Price, Granby’s city clerk, said small towns need the extra revenue in order to maintain services.
“When it costs more money to shop local than it does to order online from an out-of-state website, people will typically choose to not shop local,” she said. With so many people shopping online, she said, a use tax would put locally owned retail businesses on a level playing field with out-of-state vendors.
This is the second time Granby officials have placed the issue in front of voters; the proposition failed in 2018, 184 “yes” votes to 488 “no” votes.
“I believe people will be more informed this election,” said Price.
JASPER COUNTY
If passed by a majority of voters, Jasper’s use tax would be 2% and Sarcoxie’s would be 2.5%.
