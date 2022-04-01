The Joplin Board of Education will have two new faces on it after Tuesday’s election.
Four newcomers seek to fill two open seats on the board: Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson. Incumbents Sharrock Dermott and Michael Joseph did not seek reelection.
Each seat carries a three-year term.
• Chesser, 50, is a tax accountant at Ober & Littlefield in Miami, Oklahoma, and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State University. She has lived in Joplin since 2016. This is her first run for elective office.
• Greenlee, 45, is a lifetime resident of the Joplin area. He is a mortgage loan officer for Simmons Bank, and he holds an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University. This marks his first bid for public office.
• Weaver, 57, of Duquesne, has lived in the Joplin area since the early 1980s. He is an accounting and finance instructional professor at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Ozark Christian College and Missouri Southern State University, and master’s degrees from Missouri State University and Pittsburg State University. He previously was elected to the Duquesne City Council.
• Robertson, 37, grew up in Duenweg and has lived in Joplin since 2011. He owns the Technology Center in Joplin and holds an associate degree from Crowder College. This marks his first bid for public office.
