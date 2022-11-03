Lists of candidates running for local, state and national offices are not the only things voters need to be paying attention to during Tuesday's general election.
The Nov. 8 ballot in Missouri will have proposed state constitutional amendments on municipal securities, adult-use recreational marijuana, Kansas City police funding and the Missouri National Guard, and a question on whether to call a constitutional convention.
Several of the constitutional amendment questions were proposed by the Missouri General Assembly while recreational marijuana was secured on the ballot by a initiative petition.
Here’s a short explanation of each issue:
Constitutional Amendment 1 — municipal securities
The state treasurer currently has limited power over state investments. The measure would allow the state treasurer to invest state funds in municipal securities.
If approved, this measure would grant the state Legislature the authority to pass laws allowing the treasurer to invest in "other reasonable and prudent financial instruments and securities." This question was placed on the ballot by the 101st General Assembly, where it was approved 156-1 in the House and 32-0 in the Senate.
Constitutional Amendment 3 — adult-use recreational marijuana
Medical marijuana was approved by a majority of voters in 2018. Advocates now believe Missourians are ready for recreational legalization.
This amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for personal use for adults 21 and over, create automatic expungement of past nonviolent marijuana records, allow individuals who are incarcerated with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition for release and impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana. The question was placed on the ballot from an initiative petition filed by Legal Missouri 2022.
Constitutional Amendment 4 — Kansas City police funding
This constitutional amendment was also proposed by the Legislature. If approved, it would require Kansas City to spend 25% of general revenue on its police force, an increase from the current 20% requirement.
The only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, where it’s governed by the mayor and four members appointed by the governor who have oversight of the police budget. Amendment 4 would allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners, if approved. The question affects only Kansas City but will be put to a statewide vote.
Constitutional Amendment 5 — Missouri National Guard
This amendment would allow the Missouri National Guard to become its own department within Missouri’s state government. Currently, the Missouri National Guard is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, which includes a variety of other agencies.
The measure was placed on the ballot after approval by the Missouri House and Senate. Forty-eight other states have moved their National Guard to separate departments, reporting directly to their governors, according to the Missouri National Guard Association. The Missouri National Guard will continue to partner with all local and state agencies during emergencies.
Constitutional convention question
Every 20 years, voters are asked if the state constitution should be rewritten. If approved, the governor would call an election to select 83 delegates from across the state to meet and write a new constitution. A delegate cannot hold another public office and must have the same qualifications as a state senator. Any changes to the constitution submitted by the convention would need final approval by voters.
Note: There is no Constitutional Amendment 2.
