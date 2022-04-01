MIAMI, Okla. — Voters in parts of Ottawa County on Tuesday will decide on a bond issue in the Quapaw School District and a sales tax increase in the city of Commerce.
SCHOOL BOND ISSUE
The Quapaw School District is seeking a $3.5 million bond issue to fund school facility projects throughout the campus.
Projects include a roof replacement at the elementary school, construction of a safe room that doubles as classroom space at the elementary, renovations to the restrooms in the Student Center, a new set of restrooms at the middle school, and additional bleachers to the north side of the main gymnasium.
David Carriger, superintendent of schools, said one of their priorities is the construction of a safe room at the elementary school.
The FEMA-rated storm shelter would double as two classrooms and a music room. It will have the capacity to hold more than 500 occupants.
With the amount of severe weather in the area, Carriger said, a tornado shelter in the district is a necessity.
Another priority is a new roof on the elementary school.
“We have leaks galore, and we have to change out about 100 ceiling tiles every summer because of the water issue,” he said. “It’s just time to replace that.”
If approved, the school debt would be paid off in 10 to 12 years.
Carriger said the district hasn’t passed a bond issue in three decades.
The current mill rate in Quapaw is 43.96, and it would increase to a total of 58.13 mills if the bond issue is approved. This is a difference of 14.17 mills.
Carriger said for every $100 a homeowner pays now in property tax, the proposal would add about a $1.66 per month.
The bond issue will need a 60% majority for passage. The Quapaw Board of Education approved the bond election for school facility improvements during its Jan. 17 meeting.
COMMERCE SALE TAX
The city of Commerce is seeking voter approval of a two-percentage point increase in the local sales tax to acquire a $4.5 million municipal bond to fund capital projects.
Commerce Mayor Elijah Redden said the tax increase is anticipated to generate $216,252 annually and would fund the replacement of aging streets and water lines. The revenue will only be earmarked for capital project expenditures. Redden said that the municipal bond would be paid off in an estimated 25 years.
The work would be focused on North Quincy, North Vine and North River streets, which have some of the oldest infrastructure in the city, according to data from the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association.
Anderson Engineering has estimated the capital project to cost $4.5 million.
“We have water lines that were put in 1918, so a majority of them in town are well over 100 years old,” said Redden. “A lot of the streets were put in back in 2006, but ... they weren’t put in properly. They weren’t milled down and then repaved. They just paved over what was already there.”
The current sales tax rate for the city of Commerce is 3%, the county tax rate is 1.35%, and the state tax rate is 4.5%. If approved, the increase would bring the city’s sales tax rate to 5% for a total sales tax rate of 10.85%. It would go into effect on July 1.
Redden said the last tax increase in the city of Commerce was in 2014-2015 for a municipal bond. The local tax increase needs a simple majority to pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.