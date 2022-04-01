NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday in multiple Newton County towns and school districts will choose from an array of candidates for board and council seats while also deciding on a range of key issues.
DIAMOND
Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Diamond Board of Education. Incumbent Kay Culbertson, and William Transeau, Travis Ingle and Jennifer Howard are in the contest for the three-year posts.
Incumbent Dale Alford will face off against challengers Brandon Poindexter and Jennifer Howard for the two-year West Ward City Council seat in Diamond.
FAIRVIEW
Two candidates are vying for the single two-year, South Ward council seat in Fairview. They are Barbara Stapleton and Moriah Robbins.
Clayton Bunch and Brandon Tichenor are vying for the open commissioner seat for the Fairview Special Road District. Term is for three years.
GRANBY
Incumbent Pat Kelly will be defending the open South Ward Granby City Council seat against challenger Doreen Clouse.
SENECA
Incumbent Robert Murray hopes to hold on to his Seneca Special Road District commissioner seat against challenger Bo Johnson.
STELLA
Incumbent Rick Geller and challengers Stacey Harriman and Terry Stracener are vying for the two open director seats on the Stella Rural Fire Protection District. Both seats carry six-year terms.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATESThe following candidates are unopposed and virtually assured of election:
CLIFF VILLAGE — Board of Trustees: Write-in candidates.
DIAMOND — City Council: East Ward, Michael Badley.
FAIRVIEW — Mayor: Micky Schouten (Dustin Wheeler had to withdraw from the ballot in early March); City Council: North Ward, Trish Christensen.
GRANBY — City Council: North Ward, Jamie Arnall; South Ward, Gabe Carrell.
LOMA LINDA — Board of Trustees: Gene Delano and Thomas Parr.
RITCHEY — Board of Trustees: Lewis Marion and Carolyn Marion.
SENECA — Mayor: Mark Bennett; City Council: Ward 1, Derinda Malone; Ward 2, write-in candidate; and Ward 3, Susan Bradshaw.
SHOAL CREEK ESTATES — Board of Trustees: Eric Schroeder and Jason Cryer.
STELLA — Board of Trustees: Richard Eaggleston and Rachael Jones.
