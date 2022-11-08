CARTHAGE, Mo. — Incumbent Jasper County Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh won reelection to a fifth four-year term in Tuesday’s general election, according to Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis.
Bartosh, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger and business owner Josh Shackles 25,619 to 8,191 in the vote tallied at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.
Bartosh was first elected in in 2006, and this was his fifth run for the seat.
Shackles, who owns two business in Joplin, also serves on the board at Access Family Care and the advisory board for the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, and is vice president of Joplin NALA Read.
Davis said voter turnout was the third-largest in a November election in Jasper County history. A total of 34,903, or 42.67%, of the 81,807 registered voters in Jasper County turned out to the polls.
Davis said 14 voters took advantage of the new law allowing people who move from another county in Missouri to Jasper County to change their voter registration on Election Day.
“That’s 14 voters who wouldn’t have been able to vote on Election Day before the new law,” Davis said.
