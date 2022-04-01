CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday will fill two seats on the Carl Junction School Board and one seat on the City Council.
Three candidates are running for the two open seats on the Board of Education. Incumbents Larry R. Cowger and Robert Hays are being challenged by newcomer Jason Mickey. Board members serve three-year terms.
• Cowger, 72, has been a resident of Carl Junction for 36 years and is currently retired. He received a degree in education from Missouri Southern State University. He has served on the board for 21 years.
• Hays, 71, has lived in Carl Junction for 45 years and is currently retired. The Joplin native graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a degree in business education. He has served on the board since 2019.
• Mickey, 45, of Carl Junction, has been the vice president of Fleenor Brothers Enterprises, a Carthage trucking company, since 2016. He graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a degree in marketing. Mickey has lived in Carl Junction for 26 years. This is his first bid for elective office.
CITY COUNCIL
Two candidates are vying for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council. Incumbent Mike Burns is facing off against former Councilman Walter Hayes IV. The seat has a two-year term.
• Burns, 40, works as a math teacher at Webb City High School. He received two degrees in mathematics from Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University, as well as an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri. He has served on the council since 2016 and has lived in the area for 13 years.
• Hayes, 60, is a manager, real estate broker and minister. He spent two semesters at Missouri Southern State University majoring in education, but decided to pursue a different career. He formerly served on the Carl Junction council from 2003 to 2011. He also served as mayor pro tem for a period of time. He was born in Joplin, and has lived in Carl Junction since 1999.
Council incumbents Gary Stubblefield, of Ward 1; Bob McAfee, of Ward 3; and Roger Spencer, of Ward 4, are unopposed and virtually assured of election.
